Byron A. "Ben" Ferguson, 86, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in hospice care with family at his side, following a long illness.



He was born in DeKalb County, Indiana on April 29, 1932 and lived most of his early life in Auburn and Garrett Indiana where he was a graduate of Garrett High School.



A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he later had a 22-year career as a Camp Ranger for the Buckeye Trails Girl Scout Council of Dayton, Ohio.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Vesta Ferguson; and children, Steven Ferguson and Deena Kleinerman, Susan and John Pollaro, Kathleen Ferguson and Phil Piper, Scott Ferguson and Leslie Heaton; along with seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Charlotte Harbor Trinity Mission United Methodist Church, 23084 Seneca Ave, Port Charlotte, FL.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice (https://tidewellhospice.org) or the PeaceRiver Wildlife Center (https://prwildlife.org). Read More Listen to Obituary