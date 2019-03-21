Home

Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Charlotte Harbor Trinity Mission United Methodist Church
23084 Seneca Ave
Port Charlotte, FL
Byron A. Ferguson Obituary
Byron A. "Ben" Ferguson, 86, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in hospice care with family at his side, following a long illness.

He was born in DeKalb County, Indiana on April 29, 1932 and lived most of his early life in Auburn and Garrett Indiana where he was a graduate of Garrett High School.

A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he later had a 22-year career as a Camp Ranger for the Buckeye Trails Girl Scout Council of Dayton, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Vesta Ferguson; and children, Steven Ferguson and Deena Kleinerman, Susan and John Pollaro, Kathleen Ferguson and Phil Piper, Scott Ferguson and Leslie Heaton; along with seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Charlotte Harbor Trinity Mission United Methodist Church, 23084 Seneca Ave, Port Charlotte, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice (https://tidewellhospice.org) or the PeaceRiver Wildlife Center (https://prwildlife.org).
