Candace "Candy" Prather Fader, 65, of Punta Gorda ,formerly of Evanston, Illinois , passed away on February 7, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Arcadia.



Daughter of Fred H and Isolda Prather, Candy served as Lieutenant in the Navy Nursing Corps at NAS Jacksonville. Following her honorable discharge she came to Punta Gorda with her son Fredrick.



Candy was active with the Charlotte County Horseman's Association as she was an avid rider of hunting and jumping horses. Candy became the church organist and choir director at Church of the Good Shepherd, Punta Gorda where she served for twenty-five years. She extended her musicianship by being an active member of the Charlotte County Concert Band, North Port Concert Band, Highlands Pop, South Coast Wind Ensemble and Arcadia Community Concert Band.



Candy is survived by her husband DeVere; sister Mary; son Fredrick and granddaughter Olivia.



Memorial services will be held on March 16, 2019 at Church of the Good Shepherd, 401 W Henry St, Punta Gorda at 10 am.



Donations can be made to any of the above mentioned music programs, including Good Shepherd choir.