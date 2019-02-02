|
Caroline W. Lounsbury, 72, of North Port, Florida passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Caroline was born on Sept. 23, 1946 in Manhattan, New York.
She was a secretary for the Charlotte County Clerk of Court for over 17 years. Caroline was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 8203 and enjoyed gardening, puzzles, coloring, cooking and spending time with family.
Caroline is survived by husband, Henry J. Lounsbury of North Port, Florida; son, Cliff J. Lounsbury of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Carolyn (Jamie) of North Port, Florida; brother, Walter (Cathy) Gonta of Melbourne, Florida; step-daughters, Cathy (Wayne) Piper of Wayne, Maine, Nancy McKenney of Readfield, Maine, Cheryl (Don) LaPorte of Readfield, Maine; grandson, Dalton Busch of North Port, Florida; sisters-in-law, Margaret Chichitano from Palm Coast, Florida, Margaret Chichitano from Palm Coast, Florida.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 3, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, FL 34287, 941-426-2880. A Graveside Service will take place Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
