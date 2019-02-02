Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
9810 State Rd 72
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Lounsbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline W. Lounsbury


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Caroline W. Lounsbury Obituary
Caroline W. Lounsbury, 72, of North Port, Florida passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

Caroline was born on Sept. 23, 1946 in Manhattan, New York.

She was a secretary for the Charlotte County Clerk of Court for over 17 years. Caroline was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 8203 and enjoyed gardening, puzzles, coloring, cooking and spending time with family.

Caroline is survived by husband, Henry J. Lounsbury of North Port, Florida; son, Cliff J. Lounsbury of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Carolyn (Jamie) of North Port, Florida; brother, Walter (Cathy) Gonta of Melbourne, Florida; step-daughters, Cathy (Wayne) Piper of Wayne, Maine, Nancy McKenney of Readfield, Maine, Cheryl (Don) LaPorte of Readfield, Maine; grandson, Dalton Busch of North Port, Florida; sisters-in-law, Margaret Chichitano from Palm Coast, Florida, Margaret Chichitano from Palm Coast, Florida.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 3, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, FL 34287, 941-426-2880. A Graveside Service will take place Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.

To leave the family a special condolence or to share a memory of Caroline please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now