Cecil Sheldon Chapin, 81, went home to heaven on March 4, 2019 in Englewood, FL, where he resided for nearly 34 years.



Cecil was born in Lenox, Ohio to Marion Cecil Chapin and Gertrude Odell Gray on August 26, 1937 and raised on a dairy farm on Rt. 46 in Jefferson, Ohio. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School and enlisted in the Army in 1957. He married Nancy Anne Fleming on January 3, 1965 in Highland Falls, NY, the daughter of a 30-year Army veteran. Cecil was a veteran of the Vietnam war, retiring after 20 years of distinguished service with the Army Engineers. While on active duty, Cecil served 3 tours in Korea, 2 tours in Vietnam, a tour in Germany, a tour in Alaska, and stateside tours at Ft. Bragg, NC, Ft. Rucker, AL, Fort Hood, TX and several tours at West Point, NY, where their 3 sons were born. They had 21 addresses in the first 25 years of marriage! Cecil retired in 1978 after 20 years of distinguished service with the Army Engineers. Soon after, Cecil moved his family to Brawley, CA, to become co-owner of Genesis Construction Company for 4 yrs. He then moved his family to Fort Mill, SC, where he was called to serve God as a volunteer with the PTL Ministry in the construction of the Upper Room at Heritage USA. He was also employed in maintenance for the city of Fort Mill. In May 1985, one last move when he was hired as the Maintenance Supervisor of Charlotte County Schools here in SWFlorida, where he spent the next 15 years before retiring in 1999. Within two weeks, he and Nancy were on the road traveling. They became RV'ers for the next 15 years, calling themselves "sunbirds" to escape the heat of summers.



Cecil is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy, and their sons Chris (Michelle), Tim (Katherine), and Stephen (Terri), son Cecil, sisters Judy and Jeannette, grandchildren Phillip, Corey, Aaron, Zachary, Kayla, Justin, Lauren, Noah Cecil, Joshua Sheldon, and Deihsler, and great-grandson Sonny.



Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Virginia, son Mark and daughter Laura.



Visitation will be on March 12 at 10:00 A.M. at Westcoast Church, 240 Pine Street, Englewood, FL. A celebration of his life will follow at 11:00 A.M. officiated by Pastor Dan Turpin.



Burial will be held on Thursday March 14 at 2:00 P.M. at Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota Fl, 34241



Arrangements by Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood.



The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the exceptional staff of Tidewell Hospice for their care and support. Memorial donations may be made to them at Philanthropy Department, Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238; credit card donations online at GivetoTidewell.org. or to Westcoast Church Building Fund at the address above. Read More Listen to Obituary