|
|
Charles E. Clark, Jr., 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Charles was born March 17, 1930 in Rockford, Illinois to Charles E. and Betty (Norfolk) Clark.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and spent his career in the military, retiring in 1990 as a Chief Warrant Officer, U.S. Army.
He is survived by a daughter, Karen S. Halligan of Westminster, Colorodo; a brother, Norman Clark of Hannibal, Missouri; one grandchild and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services and Interment with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard will be held Monday 2 p.m. on March 4, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.