Clifford M. Pollard Jr.


Clifford M. Pollard Jr., 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1934 in Meriden, Connecticut.

Cliff proudly served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. Mr. Pollard was a Lieutenant with the Meriden Fire Department in Meriden, Connecicut and served for 25 years. He was also a Master Plumber. Cliff and Dolores retired to Port Charlotte in 1992. He was member of American Legion Post 110, life member of VFW Post 5690 of Port Charlotte, life member of the North Italian Home club of Meriden CT and a member of the Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710.

Cliff is greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Dolores; daughters, Annette and Susan Pollard both of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Jennifer Deuster of Savannah, Georgia and son, Clifford M. Pollard III of Savannah, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers donations can be given in his memory to Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St. Port Charlotte, FL 33980.

Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, FL.
