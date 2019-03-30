Services Faith Lutheran Church 4005 Palm Dr Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Memorial service 10:30 AM Faith Lutheran Church 4005 Palm Drive Punta Gorda , FL View Map Resources More Obituaries for Colonel Bowden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Colonel James C. Bowden Jr.

Colonel James C. Bowden, Jr, US Army, Retired, age 91, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, March 9, 2019.



Jim was born in Humbolt, South Dakota, the third of four children of James Clare and Lillie Bowden. They were farmers, and as Jim would say, dirt poor. He grew up in a house without plumbing or electricity, luxuries that were not added to their home until Jim was in high school.



Jim was drafted into the Army in 1945 when he was 18. He was training for the invasion of Japan when, to his relief, the war ended. Jim finished his stint in the Army, came home and enrolled at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Jim was a good student and athlete. He played basketball, football, and ran track, at one time breaking a state record.



Jim earned his officer's commission through the Army ROTC program and after graduation was sent to Korea where he was wounded in action. Though he suffered permanent disability, he was able to continue his military career. He received a Master's Degree from American University and became an Army Intelligence Officer, specializing in the Soviet Union and Russian language. Among Jim's favorite assignments were working on the Airborne Command Post, and teaching Russian at West Point.



In 1951, Jim married his sweetheart, Renee Helen Berridge. They had 3 children, Terri Lynn, who died as an infant of cystic fibrosis, Scott and Lori. After Renee passed away, Jim married Virginia Agather, a widow with 3 children of her own, Martin, Kristen and Stephen. Sustained by the love and guidance of Jim and Ginny, the two families quickly became one.



In 1972, Jim retired from the Army and began his second career as an insurance executive in suburban Chicago. After retiring for a second time, he and Ginny spent their time between their home in Florida and their summer cabin in Cass Lake, Minnesota.



Jim Bowden loved life. He had a no-fuss common sense, but was quick to smile, tell a joke, shake a stranger's hand and introduce himself. He had many good friends, was generous, kind and loved his family deeply. He loved to fish, but loved to golf even more. He was a dedicated member of Faith Lutheran Church, enjoyed singing in the church choir and the Charlotte Chorale, and was a long-time member of Twin Isles Country Club. He often marveled that a farm kid from such humble beginnings could grow up to see the world and live such an extraordinary life.



Jim Bowden is survived by Virginia, his wife of 48 years; his children Scott Bowden (Sharmon) of Wheaton, IL, Lori Bowden (Steve Miksis) of Santa Rosa, CA, Martin Agather (Maxine) of St. Louis Park, MN, Kristen Rosenwinkel (Mark) of Villa Park, IL, and Stephen Agather (Elizabeth) of Raleigh, NC; along with 11 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Renee, daughter Terri, and sister, Connie.



A memorial service is scheduled for April 6th, 2019 at 10:30 am at Faith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, FL, 33950 with a reception following the service at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL. If so desired, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, or . Arrangements were made by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.