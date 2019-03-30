|
|
Donald N. Hughes, 84, of North Port, Florida passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Donald was born Jan. 12, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He was a Korean War veteran who served in the U.S. Army. Donald was an avid golfer who loved to spend time with his friends. His most important times was spending them with his loving companion, Mary Jane. He was a wonderful man who will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.
Survivors include his loving son, Scott Hughes of Sewell, New Jersey; his sister, Alma Alexander; his brother, Carl Hughes; his three grandchildren, Shaine, Jessica and Dylan; and his loving companion, Mary Jane Trimbach.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date by the family.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date by the family.