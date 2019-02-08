Donald R Brearton of North Port, FL, previously of Warwick, RI passed away on February 5, 2019. Born in Covington, KY to Harold and Selma (Swing) Brearton.



Donald loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan, especially the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed traveling and playing billiards.



He served in the United States Army and worked in the transportation industry as a member of the TEAMSTERS 251.



Donald is survived by his wife, Beverly Brearton of North Port, FL. His daughter; Justina Roe and her husband James of Lexington, SC son; Donald Brearton II and his wife Jodi of North Port, FL daughter; Carrie Fredette and her fiance Kruno of North Port, FL daughter; Christen Davenport and her husband Derek of Coventry, RI. Grandchildren, Trista Amorin, Joshua Brearton, Jenna Rae Brearton, Andra Brearton, Donnie-Ray Brearton III, Jake Fredette, Chrystal Farias, Michael Farias, and Devin Farias. Great Grandchildren, Isabella and Delilah. Brother William Brearton of Warwick, RI, brother Raymond Brearton of Dearborn, IN, sister Norma Whaley of North Port, FL.



He was also preceded by his brothers, Bobby, Richard, Mickey, Jimmy, George, and sister Gayle Knight.



Service to be held on Sun, February 10 from 2-6pm. At Farley funeral home 5900 s biscayne drive, north port Fl 34287, 941-426-2880. To leave the family a special condolence or to share a memory of Donald please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com