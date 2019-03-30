|
Donna R. Ford, 75, of North Port, Florida passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1943 in Medford, Massachusetts.
Donna loved people and enjoyed many years working in retail. She was a member of Amvets Post 312 and VFW 8203 of North Port, Florida. Donna was an avid bingo player, fisherwoman and volunteered for Toys for Tots with her husband, Clem. They moved to North Port in 1995 from Middleton, Massachusetts.
Donna is greatly missed by her husband of 39 years, Clem; daughters, Donna (Martin) Johnson of Middleton, Massachusetts and Barbara Tryner of Sarasota, Florida; stepdaughters, Wendy (David) Antaya of Gardner, Massachusetts, Susan (Rick) Kolozsi of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina and, Lori (Greg) Pace of Bradford, Massachusetts; sister, Shirley (Sonny) Blair of New Hampshire and twin brother, Doug Crane of Burlington, Massachusetts; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Marty Johnson Jr and sister, Lois.