Doris Kay Bohan, PhD. July 19, 1934 - February 3, 2019.



"Dr. Dee" passed away peacefully on February 3rd, at age 84, with her family by her side. She was born in Grasse Isles, MI to the late Leonard and Doris Feldmyer. She grew up in the Cleveland, and Higgens Lake Michigan Areas. Siblings: Captain John (WWII USAAF, 1942) and Carol, whom are deceased.



Doris was a very much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt serving family and community with pure selflessness and love and will be very missed by many. After four children, she took a position as Acting Chief Psychologist at the Altoona Hospital and as consultant to the Hollidaysville State Hospital, both located in PA., later returning to school and earning both her masters and doctorate in psychology from Virginia Tech. From 1985 to 1990, she held a position as Senior Psychologist at the Culpeper Mental Health Service in VA, which was followed by ten years as a Senior Psychologist with the Charlotte Community Mental Health Agency. During 2000, "Dr. Dee" found a need for her services in the Englewood area. She opened the Englewood Mental Health Agency as a non-profit organization and served, alongside volunteers, for eight years helping countless individuals. Retirement and illness resulted in its closure.



Dee is survived by her beloved husband, Jack, of 53 years, and two surviving children, Richard (Pam) and Isaiah (Jenny); two grandchildren, Devin and Jessie, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A brief gathering will be held at Farley Funeral Home, located at 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, FL, at 9:45 am, on Tuesday, February 12th. Services and interment will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery located at 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL, at 11:00 am.



