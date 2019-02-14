Eddie Betts Jr., 63, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away February 9, 2019.



He was born in Chicago, IL on July 18, 1955. Eddie graduated from ITT Technical Institute and received a Bachelor's of Science.



He was married to Veronica Walters in 2010.



Eddie had a career as an electronic engineer for Lockheed Corporation and was the owner of Alpha Tech Security Company.



He was a member of Church of Christ in Hawaii and First Presbyterian Church in Port Charlotte, FL. He also visited a Jewish Synagogue in Miami Beach, FL.



Eddie had a passion for basketball, inventing small solar generators and generally keeping up with electronics.



A visitation will be held at Kays-Ponger & Uselton, 2405 Harbor Blvd Port Charlotte, FL on Friday, February 15 from 5pm to 7pm. A service is arranged at First Presbyterian Church, 2230 Hariet St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Saturday, February 16 at 11am with a burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.



