Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
2405 Harbor Blvd
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 625-4113
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
2405 Harbor Blvd
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
2230 Hariet St
Port Charlotte, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Betts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Betts Jr.


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eddie Betts Jr. Obituary
Eddie Betts Jr., 63, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away February 9, 2019.

He was born in Chicago, IL on July 18, 1955. Eddie graduated from ITT Technical Institute and received a Bachelor's of Science.

He was married to Veronica Walters in 2010.

Eddie had a career as an electronic engineer for Lockheed Corporation and was the owner of Alpha Tech Security Company.

He was a member of Church of Christ in Hawaii and First Presbyterian Church in Port Charlotte, FL. He also visited a Jewish Synagogue in Miami Beach, FL.

Eddie had a passion for basketball, inventing small solar generators and generally keeping up with electronics.

A visitation will be held at Kays-Ponger & Uselton, 2405 Harbor Blvd Port Charlotte, FL on Friday, February 15 from 5pm to 7pm. A service is arranged at First Presbyterian Church, 2230 Hariet St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Saturday, February 16 at 11am with a burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Please visit kays-ponger.com to sign the online guestbook and share your thoughts, memories and condolences to the family.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.