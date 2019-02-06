Home

Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Eleanor Diana Muir


1934 - 2019
Eleanor Diana Muir Obituary
Eleanor Diana Muir, 84 of Port Charlotte, Florida formerly of Holmes, New York passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, Florida.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Gustaf & _____ Mueller.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Barry and her husband, Paul Thornton of Port Charlotte, Florida; one sister, Carolyn Munoz of New York. She is also survived by three grandchildren; and one great-grandson She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Muir; two children, Thomas Muir and Carolyn Chamberlain; and one grandson, Michael Barry.

A celebration of life will be held at the family home at a later date.

Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. has been selected to make arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
