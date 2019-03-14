Home

National Cremation Society Pt. Charlotte
2672 Tamiami Trail, Suite 4B
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 624-5212
Elizabeth Greenwood
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
9810 State Road 72
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Elizabeth Greenwood


1924 - 2019
Elizabeth Greenwood Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Greenwood passed away quietly on March 2, 2019 at the age of 95.

Betty was born to Louise and Emil Glogg in Atlantic City, NJ on January 4, 1924.

She graduated from Atlantic City High School and became a Registered Nurse through the Jefferson Medical College. Betty spent time as a nurse in Atlantic City and later at Andrews Air Force Base. She is survived by her brother Harry Moyer (Mary) and her children Sharon Pearce (Bryant), Marsha Northrup (Arnold) and William Vance (Cheryl). She has five grandchildren, Justin Northrup (Stephanie), Jenny Northrup Weems (Jeff), Brian Pearce, Kathleen Vance, and Elizabeth Vance. She was preceded in death by Dr. Vern R. Greenwood, her husband of 56 years.

While Dr. Greenwood was in the U.S. Air Force, Betty had the opportunity to live in several states and made close friends wherever they were stationed. During the past 40 years as a Punta Gorda resident, Betty was involved with the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club and was an avid Bridge player and was well known for her culinary and hosting.

Funeral services will be March 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery located at 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida.
