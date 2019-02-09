Ernest Chester Trott, 91, Punta Gorda, Florida died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.



Chester was born on Aug. 6, 1927 in Annapolis, Maryland to Alvin J. and Annie Clark Trott.



He moved to Punta Gorda with his family 40 years ago from Miami, Florida. He was a retired surveyor. His career took him through the Azores, Cape Canaveral, Key West and Miami before settling in Punta Gorda. Chester worked for General Development Corporation (GDC) and was influential in the platting of Port Charlotte, North Port and the other "Port" subdivisions throughout Florida and across the Country. Chester was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.



Golfing and his grandchildren occupied much of his spare time as well as active involvement in American Legion Post 103 of Punta Gorda where he was a past Commander.



He is survived by his children, Joseph (Jennifer), Doris Dibble, Geoffrey Trott, and Kathy Hall; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Chester was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; and sons, Chet, Gary, and Wesley.



Committal services and interment with military honors by a U.S. Navy Honor Guard will be held later at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.



