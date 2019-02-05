A brilliant light has gone out, as my angel has moved on to a better place. F Pearl Greenwald 79, following a year long battle with COPD passed suddenly on Jan. 30, 2019.



Pearl was born in Ireland, as a child she moved to London and at 17 yrs old came to America on her own. She became a US citizen and there was no one more proud to be an American than her. She married and had five children, Donald, Steve. Jeff, Heidi and Lou, twi grandchildren, Maddy and Abby who she adored and all live in and around Boston. In 1990 following a divorce she merged with John Falcone and the two spent 29 wonderful years together, moving to Punta Gorda in 2003. Pearl was the most honest, caring and loving person one could meet.



This from a friend - " I'm so sorry to hear about Pearl L she was such an amazing person! I don't think she could have had a mean bone in her body. She had such a sunny disposition and really brightened up the room. I'm so glad that I got to meet her."



Everyone felt comfortable with her, there was no pretense, no "airs" only genuine caring, compassion, and beyond that, she listened.



She accomplished much in her life, built and sold a thriving business, was a skilled organist and much more, but it is not what she did that defined her, it was WHO she was as a person that made her special! Rest in peace my love!