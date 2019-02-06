Frances Estelle (Shaw) Bates of North Port, FL, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2019. Frances was born on March 28, 1926 in Warrensburg, MO, where she was raised by the late Mabel and Kenneth Lamb. She worked in the family diner, Lamb's Cafe. After marrying Gordon Bates, she served her country by caring for her family during Gordon's 22 years of Air Force service.



She was the family's rock as she always shared her deep love with each of them. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends and wining and dining. Frances' smiles and happiness resonate great memories as she spent her golden years with her longtime companion, Bob Burling. She always lived life to the fullest including some of the last words she shared, "Liable to blow the top off this place!"



The family would like to thank all the health professionals for their great care over the last few years, especially granddaughter, Dana Prat, who helped Frances on all fronts.



She rejoins many loved ones in heaven including Bob Burling, Gordon Bates and her children, Judy Carpenter, Mike Bates and Nancy Morley.



Frances is survived by five grandchildren, Dan Pratt of North Port, FL, Stephanie Mutone of Hattiesburg, MS, Brian Bates of Independence, MO, Jamie (Bob) Schoen of Oak Grove, MO and Jackie (Ben) Robbins of Sumrall, MS; fourteen great grandchildren, Ryan (Ashley) Johns, Garrett (Alicia) Pratt, A.J.(Alicia) Mutone, Samantha (Jacob) Seal, Christen (Jeremy) Caldwell, Christian Bates, Mason Guhse, Jack and Ryan Schoen, Evan Colson and Destanie, Kae-Lyn, Baily and Chance Robbins and eleven great great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.



If you would like to honor her memory, take a close friend or relative out for a drink, lunch or dinner and SMILE. She will be there. For those who wish to make memorial donations in memory of Frances, please contribute to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.



Arrangements made by McKee Funeral Home, North Port, FL.