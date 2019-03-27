|
|
Frank J. Bridges 90 of Punta Gorda, Florida died Sunday March 24, 2019 at Tidewell Hospital in Arcadia, Florida. Frank was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Frank and Agnes Bridges.
Frank served in the US Army during World War II and worked as a Master Plumber in the Hudson, Ohio area before retiring with his wife Dina to Punta Gorda, Florida. Frank attended San Antonio Catholic Church and loved to make his family and friends smile with his wonderful sense of humor. Frank was a great husband, father, son, brother and friend. He is preceded in death by wife Dina, son Howard, siblings George, Fred, William, Caroline Demarco, Beverly McKee, and Hazel Wallet Bowman. Frank leaves behind many nieces, nephews and dear friends who will miss him.
Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Rd.72, Sarasota, Florida April 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Jesus answered him, "Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise." Luke 23:43