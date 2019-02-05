Frank John Tenberge, 82, passed away at his home in Port Charlotte Florida on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the age of 82.



Frank is predeceased by his parents, Albertus and Anna Tenberge, and his brother, Jacobus, his sisters Emmy, Leni and Jacqueline.



Frank is survived by his loving wife Annelies of 59 years. They were married in Lubbock Texas on December 24, 1959.



Frank is lovingly remembered by his wife Annelies; his children Germaine and Jake; loving siblings, grand children, great grand children, nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Frank was born in Groningen the Netherlands in 1936; immigrated to the United States; and served honorably in the United States Air Force. He became a fan of the Dallas Cowboys when they were created in 1960 and has been a devoted fan ever since.



The funeral service will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on February 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Father Philip Scheff officiating; interment to follow at the Church's Memorial Garden immediately after Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Frank Tenberge.