Fred Henry Meyer passed away on January 28, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Punta Gorda. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1932, the son of Fred and Bertha Meyer.



He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he went on to receive his Bachelor's degree In Mechanical Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now a division of New York University). His design engineering management roles, mainly in the medical X-ray field, led to several moves from New York to Chicago, with retirement in 1989 as Vice President of Engineering in a division of Raytheon Corp.



Fred's interests included building radio controlled model airplanes and flying them at the R.C Hawks field in Cape Coral. His early passion for sailing led to his 50-year lifetime membership in the United States Sail and Power Squadron. He contributed many years as a Navigation instructor, and as a board member for the Cape Coral Sail and Power Squadron.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Helen, and children; Jamie Rimovsky, Janet (Shawn Linden) Meyer, Robin Meyer, and Steven Meyer; grandchildren Rachel Rimovsky, Gabriel Rimovsky, Kevin Linden, Keith Linden; step-grandson Nicholas Linden and great-granddaughter Kennedy Marie Linden. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carolyn.



As per Fred's wishes, there will be no service at this time. A private scattering of ashes over the waters will be scheduled at a later date.



If you wish, contributions in Fred's memory may be directed to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238, (855) 843-3935 or to the Cape Coral Sail and Power Squadron, 947 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904, (239) 549-9754.To leave condolences for the family at this difficult time, please visit Fred's memorial webpage at www.royalpalmmemorial.com and sign his guestbook. Read More Listen to Obituary