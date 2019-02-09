Grant Sterling Conibear, 84, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Gibson City, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.



"Our loving husband, father and grandfather, loved living life to the fullest. We are saddened at his leaving us, but grief is the price you pay for loving."



Grant was born to the late Joseph S. and Leona M. Conibear, in September of 1934, in Normal, Illinois. He attended the University of Florida before joining the U.S. Air Force, serving with honor from early 1957 until 1963. While stationed in Germany, he met and married the love of his life, Marianne. Returning with Marianne to the States in 1960, Grant completed his tour of duty and continued his education, graduating from the University of Wyoming with a Pharmaceutical degree. He began his long career in the Pharmaceutical business with his father, eventually taking over the family Pharmacy, and expanding it over time with additional locations throughout central Illinois. Grant was very involved with his family and in his community. He served for nearly 30 years on the Board of Gibson City Community Hospital for which his dedicated service was recognized and honored in 2016. He was also a member of many civic and service organizations, including the Lions Club, and Rotary Club of which he was a past President. He and his wife Marianne, raised three children, a son and two daughters during this time, and saw their family grow over the years with the addition of five grandchildren. Grant and Marianne purchased a home in Southwest Florida in 2002 and enjoyed wintering under the Florida Sun where Grant loved spending time Golfing with his buddies, fishing, and shopping; especially for cars which he had a liking for. Grant and Marianne moved permanently to Florida in 2013 following his retirement, settling in North Port. Grant loved life and lived the good life right up to his passing.



Grant is survived by his beloved wife of over 58 years, Marianne G. Conibear, his children, Michelle Pauken, Grant Conibear, and Heidi Krug, and five grandchildren, as well as a sister, Julie Schultz, and numerous extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters.



A Memorial service celebrating Grant's life, was held this past Saturday by the Conibear family.



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.