Harry John Dangler, Sr.



April 28, 1935 - March 3, 2019.



He was born in Long Branch, New Jersey and resided in North Port, Florida.



He is survived by his loving wife Ann, his sister Marjorie Faulhaber, his children Carolyn (Dan) Gulick, Diane Cannon, Gail Kniseley, Harry (Mary) Dangler, Jr., and Mary (Steven) Silva, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents John and Antionette, his brother Joseph and his daughter Joyce.



Married for 61 years, he was still hopelessly in love with his wife Ann and he was fiercely devoted to his family. He had a great sense of humor and could always put a smile on your face. He was a proud Navy veteran who served aboard the USS New Jersey during the Korean War.



A Mass will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, Florida on Monday March 11, 2019. There will be a memorial service following at Harbor Isles.