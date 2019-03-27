Harvey L Ayers Jr., age 70 of Port Charlotte, FL passed away March 12, 2019.



He was born August 20, 1948 in Chelsea, MA to Leo D'Antona and Rita (Duffy) Grace, who both precede him in death.



Harvey attended Lynnfield High School and went on to graduate from Job Core. He proudly served in the Army Air Calvary and was a Purple Heart recipient, as he was severely wounded during his second tour in Vietnam. Harvey later went to work for the Boston Globe Newspaper and became the Circulation Manager. In his personal life, Harvey was both a Red Sox and Patriots fan, he loved boating, gardening, playing poker, and was a history buff. He was a kind man, and was known to be friendly to all. Harvey loved children and really cared for others, but most importantly he really cherished his family. Harvey's wife will always remember the way he made her laugh every day before she left for work at Bayfront Hospital. Those who knew Harvey best would say he was a jokester, a dapper dresser and his Catholic faith was important to him. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; and his step father, George Grace.



He is survived by his devoted wife, Janice Keeney; his former spouse, Francine (Kenny) Farley; his children, Harvey J. Ayers, Nicholas Ayers, Jillian (Derik) Fay, Danielle (David) Bachert, and Geniffer Holdsworth (Steven Keiper); former stepson, Michael Sharp; grandchildren, Cidney Bachert, Mason Ayers, Elizer Ayers, Micah Bachert, Alex Ayers, Sophia Fay, Isabella Fay, and Aubrey Ayers; his step mother, Phyllis D'Antona; his siblings, Richard Ayers, Kathleen Campbell, Roberta Cordero, Rita D'Antona, and Joseph D'Antona; and half siblings, Bruce D'Antona, Joseph D'Antona, Cheryl Festa, and Leo D'Antona.



A service will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2pm, with an hour of gathering before the service, at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 635 E Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.



The family asks that memorial donations be made to by phone at 1-800-822-6344 or by mail at , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Read More Listen to Obituary