Ines Seagraves



September 21, 1936 - February 6, 2019



Ines Seagraves went home to the Lord on February 6, 2019. Born on September 21, 1936 in Elliott County, Kentucky. Married to Cova "Pete" Seagraves March 31, 1956 until his death on July 13, 2003. They lived in Columbus, Ohio before they retired to Port Charlotte, FL in February 1987 where they lived until their deaths. Ines was an awesome homemaker and friend and will be missed!



Survived by her daughter Joyce (Tony) Stansberry of Port Charlotte, FL, granddaughter Sandy (Juan) Villerreal, great grandson Leo Villerreal of Denver, CO, siblings Floyd (Lucille) Scaggs, Arlene Miller, Linda (Carl) Kegley, and Jean Purnell, and friend, Sue Taylor. Proceeded in death by parents, Clarence and Sara Anna Scaggs and sister, Martha Bass.



Ines was a strong-kind-loving woman whose passion was caring for her home and gardens, and caring for family and friends. With a deep love and relationship with her Savior Jesus, she served him at Sonshine Baptist Church since 2003.



Her daughter states: No words are good enough to describe my mother, she was my best friend always! We called her our Princess.



Visitation will be held on Monday, February 11th from 6-8PM at Sonshine Baptist Church in Port Charlotte. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, February 12th at 10AM at Sonshine Baptist Church with a Funeral Service beginning at 11AM. Burial will follow at RestLawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory.



