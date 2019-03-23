It is with great sadness that the family of James (Jim) Carlyle Dundas announces his passing, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, Florida. He was born in Alma, Michigan on August 12, 1942.



A native of Michigan, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1963 after graduating from High School in Owosso, Michigan where he lived with his beloved foster family Eldon and Flora Savage. Following Submarine school, he served on the USS Segundo and on the USS George Washington. While serving on the George Washington, Jim was accepted into the NESP program which provided him with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and a commission as an Ensign in the US Navy.



Following his commission, he wanted to see the surface side of the Navy so was assigned to the Joseph Strauss DDG 16 out of Pearl Harbor from 1969-1971. At that time he went to Officers Submarine School and served on the following subs: USS Corporal, USS Will Rogers and the USS Kamehameha. His final duty station was at Optevfordet in New London, CT. He retired in September 1980.



After his retirement from the Navy, Jim went to work as a Field Service Engineer for Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks, CT where he worked until retirement in 1990.



Jim, along with his wife, Marilyn, was very active in breeding, exhibiting, and judging English Bulldogs. He held many offices in the Bulldog Club of America as well as in many of the local Clubs in areas where they lived. He judged throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada.



In 1990, Jim and Marilyn moved from Connecticut to Punta Gorda, Florida. Not one to be idle, he worked for awhile at Palm Auto Mall and later in the Pro Shop at Twin Isles Country Club. He loved golfing and tried to play as often as possible.



Jim also became very active in the Charlotte Harbor Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. He served as President, Vice President, board member, membership chairman, and newsletter editor as well as in other positions. He was extremely proud to be a Veteran and very dedicated to MOAA.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn (Branion) Dundas, daughter Wendy Dundas of St. Petersburg, FL and his French Bulldog companion Tickles. He also leaves a sister, Bonnie Hebert of Allegan, Michigan, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 5th at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL.



Memorial donations in memory of Jim can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 1144 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33952, CHCMOAA - PO Box 511851, Punta Gorda, FL 33951, or the Bulldog Club of America National Gallery, Magda Dawson, Treas., 4809 Powderhorn Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45244.



