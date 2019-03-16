James G. Joiner, Jr. "Cappy", 81, of Placida, Florida left this earth on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from his Charlotte County residence.



Born on June 7, 1937 on Boca Grande, Florida to the late James and Elvera (Rodriguez) Joiner, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. A tarpon guide for forty-six years, a commercial fisherman in the Florida Keys and Fort Myers Beach; he was a past president of the Organized Fishermen of Florida, Marathon Chapter. Cappy was instrumental in the formation of the Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association in 1988 and was the sitting President until his passing.



He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Raymond Rodriguez.



Survivors include his loving wife of forty-nine years: Sally Joiner; children and their spouses: Terry Joiner (Brian Johns); Tony Joiner; Sam (Kimmie) Joiner; Nicki Joiner; Shawn (Susan) Joiner, fifteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; one brother: Lamar Joiner; one sister: Sybil Mills and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2 PM until 6 PM at Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda, Florida 33948. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Fellowship Church, with Pastor Garry Clark, officiating.



A gathering of family and friends will take place after the service at Rotonda Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda from 1 PM until 4 PM.



Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.