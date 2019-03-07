James Ronald "Ron" Gause, 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the



Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center.



Ron was born December 3 1933 in Canton, Ohio to the late Charles and Gladys (Gruber) Gause.



1954-1956 Hanover Township Police Constable.



1956-1958 Patrolman, enforcement of park rules and regulations.



1958-1967 Columbiana County Deputy Sheriff, criminal Investigator.



1967-1969 Columbiana County Chief Investigator, Criminal Investigator.



1969-1971 District 8 Chief Planning Officer, Law Enforcement Planning for Stark and Columbiana Counties. Published Author of Columbiana County Law Enforcement Master Plan, guide to combat the rising rate of crime. October, 1969.



1971-1974 Self employed, Punta Gorda Welding and Fabricating, Inc.



1976-1996 Lead Investigator, Office of the State Attorney, Punta Gorda, Florida Twentieth Judicial Circuit.



He moved to Port Charlotte with his family in 1971 from Lisbon, Ohio. Ron was a career law



enforcement officer, who retired from the 20th Judicial Circuit of Florida State Attorney's Office



as an investigator after 20 years of service. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic



Church, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 66, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2121 all of Port Charlotte; Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710, Rotonda, FL, and the Florida Flywheelers Antique Engine Club of Fort Meade, FL.



Ron is survived by his loving family, his wife of 65 years, Ruth C. Gause of Port Charlotte; three daughters, Sheryl (John) Heinze of Salem, OH, Theresa (Bobby) Nelson and



Lynn (Ted) Atkins both of Port Charlotte; a son, Charles "Chuck" Gause of Port Charlotte;



three sisters, Pat Zehentbauer, Mary Alice Cozza and Nancy (Gary) Millken all of Lisbon, OH;



a brother, Robert Gause of Lisbon, OH; 2 grandchildren, Shawn (Kristina) Binsley of Powell, OH



and Michael (Jennifer) Nelson of Lake Placid, FL; and 5 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 11:00 AM, March 12, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33952



Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.



Memorial contribution may be made in Ron's memory to the Florida Flywheelers Antique Engine Club, 7000 Avon Park Cutoff Rd., Fort Meade, FL 33982 www.floridaflywheelers.org



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.



Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel Read More Listen to Obituary