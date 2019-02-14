Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
2405 Harbor Blvd
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 625-4113
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Dillin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan L. Dillin


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jan L. Dillin Obituary
Jan L Dillin, 69, of Port Charlotte, FL formerly of Columbus, Ohio passed away February 11, 2019. She was born June 22, 1949 in Columbus to James and Doris McMahon. Jan and her husband moved to Port Charlotte, FL in July of 2010.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles Dillin of Port Charlotte, FL; 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and her sister, Dee McMahon of Punta Gorda, FL. Jan was predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Larissa Haslett.

Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.