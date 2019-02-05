Jerry Lee Gordin passed away on January 31, 2019 at his home in Punta Gorda, FL.



Jerry was born in London, Ohio on October 6, 1938.



He was a retired Delta Airlines Pilot and an active farmer in Ohio with his lifelong friend and business partner John Davison.



He was a member of the Free Masons and York Rite for 52 years and a perpetual member of the Punta Gorda Lodge 115.



Jerry was fond of playing the part of Santa Claus for many years, for the Noerr Corp in our local malls. He loved sailing and lived for many years on his sailboat in New Orleans.



He is lovingly missed by his wife Denise Gordin of 14 years. He had two daughters: Julie Ellerbee a teacher, and Dr. Kristi Gordin and three grandchildren: Kristen Ellerbee an artist, Garrett Ellerbee and wife Analize both active USAF and McClain Ellerbee an airman in USAF. He is also survived by his sister Marcia Cornell and family.



A visitation will be held at Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Punta Gorda, FL on Thursday February 7, 2019 from 4pm to 6 pm with a service to follow at 7pm. A further service shall also be held at Ingling Williams & Lewis in South Charleston, Ohio on Saturday February 9, 2019 from 11 - 2 pm. Jerrry will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery beside his father and mother, Ray and Frances Gordin.



