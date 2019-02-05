|
John Carlson, formerly of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, following a fall.
John, who retired from Northwest Airline and the USMCR, was an avid sailor and a member of CCYC and TIGC. Later John became interested in supporting youth through scholarships and asked that remembrances be directed to that end.
John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louise; daughter, Sharon (Jim McDonald); and grandaughter, Emma Giusto.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23 at The Episcopal Church of The Good Shepherd, Punta Gorda.