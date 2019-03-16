John J Bowser passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on February 23, 2019 in Punta Gorda. He was born in Columbus, OH on May 5, 1948 to the late John M. and Ada Ford Bowser. Following graduation from Eastmoor High School in 1966, he joined the US Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Boston (CA-69) 1966-70. John retired from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 189 receiving his 45 year pin in 2017. He enjoyed many pursuits over the years including boating, fishing, camping and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes. John was a Life Member of VFW 8794 Columbus, Port Charlotte FOE Aerie 3296, and Punta Gorda Moose Lodge 1693 and Legion #58. He was enjoying life to the fullest and planning for the future with his fiancee, Rhonda Roy, and his best buddy Bowser-Bowser the Havanese.



John will be greatly missed by his children, Donna Shuman (Erik Beauchamp), John Bowser, Deanna Bowser, and Julie (Rome) LeGrange; sisters, Barbara Bowser Floyd, Mary (Rick) Ray, Terri (Greg) Martin; brother, Michael (Sue) Bowser; former wife, Linda Bowser; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Harvey T. Bowser; granddaughter, Samantha Bowser; and brother-in-law, Julius Floyd.







A private memorial was held with his children and friends. A Celebration of Life was held at Vivante where he lived and did so much to bring the same enjoyment, he had for life to those around him. A Wake will be held at a later date at Shorty's in Punta Gorda where he left behind untold numbers of friends who mourn his passing as they would a loved one. In the words of his daughter, Julie, "John was a good and honorable man and is missed by all."







