Joseph John Buettner, age 82, died on February 1, 2019 surrounded by his family members after his battle with cancer.



He leaves his wife of 61 years, Frances, four children: Richard Buettner, Anthony Buettner, Suzanne Sage and Deborah Elliot. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



Born August 26, 1936 in Mount Washington Pittsburgh, PA to William and Alice Buettner, he grew up in McKees Rock, PA, joined the Air force in 1955, served with honor during the conflict in Vietnam and retired form military service in 1975 as a decorated Tech Sergeant with a distinguished career. John had a love for automobiles, was very mechanically and electronically inclined and passed his wealth of knowledge, belief in God, and personal values on to his four children. He was, and will be remembered as, a man of conviction, duty and dedication.



Funeral Mass will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Massachusetts.



Memorial donations should be made to TideWell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238



To share a memory or send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com. Read More Listen to Obituary