Linda (Barlow) Pinder of Port Charlotte, FL died at home on Thursday January 31, 2019 after a courageous battle against a long- term illness and she is now in eternal peace.



Linda was born on March 25, 1945 in Cincinnati, OH and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1963. Linda worked for the National Distillery in Cincinnati, OH for 20 years and the Florida Department of Highways for many years until her retirement. Linda is survived by her loving husband James Pinder of Port Charlotte, FL, siblings George (Dolly) Barlow North Port, FL, Jerry Barlow, Cinti., OH, Jan (Gary) Miller, Fairfield, OH, daughters, Kathy (Jimmy) Heisler of Cincinnati, OH, Paula (Steve) Williams Capek of Covington KY, 5 grandchildren: Jillian Heisler, Cinti, OH, and Courtney (Andrew) Cullum, Cincinnati, OH, Michael(Lindsey) Capek, Independence KY, Carrie (Zack) Capek Collins, Independency KY, and Caitlyn (Stefan) Capek Hempel, Independence KY. She is survived by 7 great -grandchildren, Marlee, Allysia and Pacey Collins, Micah and Sadie Capek, and Charli and Preston Cullum. She is also survived by special cousins Pat and Bob King of Fairfield OH, nieces Sheree Barlow, North Port, FL, Roxane Barlow, North Port, FL, Lisa Barlow, Cinti., OH, Brieann Baker, Liberty Twp, OH, Brooke Miller, Bellevue KY, and nephew, Bryan Barlow, Coppell, TX. She is preceded in death by her mother, Zella Randolph Barlow and her father Olin Barlow. Linda was a member of The Port Charlotte Community Life Church, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL, and a celebration of Life will be held there on Saturday, Feb. 9 2019 at 10 am. In her retirement, Linda once told a family member, "I have had a good life, I've enjoyed myself, and did what I wanted in life." Linda was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Read More Listen to Obituary