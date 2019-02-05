|
Loretta May Heater Pilewsky, 89, of North Port, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
She was born on May 24, 1929 in Newton, New Jersey to Jesse and Eva Heater.
Loretta is survived by her daughter, Sandra Blais; and son, Joseph Pilewsky III; grandchildren, Nicki Roberts, Robert Macula, Melissa Gammon, Natishia Mckown, Kelly DiBattista, Noel Ries, and Joey Pilewsky; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her sister and brother -in -law, Janet and Bill Scrowcroft. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Joseph F. Pilewsky Jr.; and her daughter, Christine Devens.
Loretta will be lovingly remembered for her quick wit, delicious sense of humor, beautiful smile, and for being a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home, 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL, followed by a private funeral service at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL.