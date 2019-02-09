Louis J. Grams, 91, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away February 5, 2019. He was born November 3, 1927 in Detroit, MI. He was a WWII Army Veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post 110. Lou retired at the age of 63 from the Lee County School System, but continued working part time until he was 79 at the Auto Auction. He was loved greatly and will be missed by all.



He is survived by his children, Lynn Grams, Paula (Dennis) Bowins and Kevin (Tammy) Grams; grandchildren, Kristy Johnson, Scott (Sherri) Bowins, Billy (Shelly) Bowins, Angela Lucas, Travis Grams, Randi Cochran and Roger DeLacy; great grandchildren, Ben, Emma, Caitlyn, Jenna, Justin "J.T", Kiley, Haley, Chase, Alexis, Carter, Kami, Treyson, Caleb, Grace and Kaden. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marlyn on July 9, 1999, daughter Carla Grams and grandson-in-law, Scott Johnson.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm till 6:00 pm, Sunday February 10, 2019 at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. The Funeral Service will be at 11:00am Monday February 11, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.