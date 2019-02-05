Home

Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
5265 Placida Road
Grove City, FL
View Map
Margaret Elizabeth Welks


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Elizabeth Welks Obituary
Margaret Elizabeth Welks, 77, of Englewood, Florida passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at her Charlotte County residence.

She was born on July 2, 1941 in Decatur, Illinois to Joseph and Mary (Durbin) Thull; she had been a resident of Englewood for eighteen years coming from Atlanta, Georgia.

Margaret was a devout communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and was a Past President of the Women's Guild serving 2012 - 2016.

Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Dale A. Welks of Englewood, Florida; three step-children, Douglas (Mindy) Welks of Lafayette, Indiana, Dawn (Eric) Sumners of Shelby Township, Michigan, Jennifer (John) Arnsman of Kalamazoo, Michigan; one sister, Mary Ann (Haldon) Himstedt of Decatur, Illinois; three step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, Florida 34224.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
