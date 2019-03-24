Margaret F. Dias, 90, of Englewood, Florida passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Mary Brown in Lake Worth, Florida.



Margaret was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family and cooking were her passion; Margaret had a love of life and she so enjoyed sharing that joy with others.



Born in Franklin, Massachusetts on June 27, 1928, the daughter of Pauline (Rufrano) Padula, Margaret was one of thirteen children. Margaret married William Dias on June 20, 1948 and together raised six children in Wrentham, Massachusetts. They were married for 57 years before his death on April 17, 2005.



Margaret was a member of the American Legion in Wrentham and served as Sergeant-at-Arms of the Women's Auxiliary. Upon retirement and relocation to Englewood, she was a well-known and active communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and a member of the New England Club during her thirty-two-year residency.



Margaret is survived by her daughter: Mary (Jeff) Brown of Lake Worth, Florida; sons: William (Rosemary) Dias of Englewood, Florida; Brian (Cindi) Dias of Silver Point, Tennessee; Glenn (Valerie) Dias of Windham, Maine; son-in-law: William Proper of Tamarac, Florida; daughter-in-law: Katha Valence of Boynton Beach, Florida; ten grandchildren: Adrian (Dan) Mattina, Lisa (Ryan) Gates, Alison, Bradley, Elena and Carter Dias, Carla (Dylan) Janosik, Emily, Angela and Jeffrey Brown; six great-grandchildren: Hope, Joy, Rosalynn, Felicity, Grace, and Wesley. She is also survived by her three beloved brothers: John and James Padula, both of Franklin, Massachusetts and Charles (MaryEllen) Padula of Northport, Florida and sister-in-law: Madeline Padula.



She is preceded in death by her husband; two sons: Stephen J. and Robert E. Dias; her mother: Pauline Padula, sisters: Ann Padula, Theresa (Edward) Poles; brothers: Dominic (Lucy), Anthony, Raymond (Janet), Joseph, Frank (Jeanette), Alfred and Ronald Padula; sisters-in-laws: Sheila and Linda Padula.



Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9 AM until 10:30 AM at the Oteri Funeral Home, 33 Cottage Street, Franklin, Massachusetts followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church in Franklin. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the American Legion Post #225 from 12:30 PM until 4:30 PM.



