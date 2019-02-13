Marian M. Glorig, 96, of North Port, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.



She was born in Suffern, New York, Rockland County. She Graduated from Suffern High School in 1940. In 1943 she enlisted in the United States Navy as a Navy WAVE. Her assignment as a yeoman was within the Joint Chiefs of Staff organization to a Special Committee planning the battles of the Pacific Campaign. She was discharged in 1945 at the end of WWII. She was employed as a private secretary at Lederle Laboratories, Pearl River, New York for 37 years where she and her husband, Robert, resided. Upon retirement in 1983, she moved to a golfing community, Carolina Trace, Sanford, North Carolina. In 1994 she moved to North Port, Florida and resided there until her husband's death in 1998. She has been residing at Waterside Village in Venice. She was an active member of the Navy unit, Gulf Coast Dolphins #56 for many years.



She is survived by several nieces in New York.



A visitation will be held (Today) Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, North Port, FL. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice. Burial will take place at Venice Memorial Gardens following Mass.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , Memphis, TN 38105 or a .



