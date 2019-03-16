Services Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services 2405 Harbor Blvd Port Charlotte , FL 33952 (941) 625-4113 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home 2405 Harbor Boulevard Port Charlotte , FL View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home 2405 Harbor Boulevard Port Charlotte , FL View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Charles Borrromeo Catholic Church 21505 Augusta Avenue Port Charlotte , FL View Map Resources More Obituaries for Martha Finnegan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martha Mary Finnegan

Obituary Condolences Flowers Martha Mary Finnegan (nee Siegle) was born 95 years ago and returned to Heaven on March 13th.



She died at home, sleeping peacefully, and surrounded by love. Martha was born in Newark, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Fred & Martha Siegle and was raised in East Newark. Her Dad was Thomas Edison's friend and plumber. Despite the Great Depression, she enjoyed a happy childhood with her brother, Freddie Jr. and her sister, Evelyn.



Martha loved to dance and won a jitterbug contest in 1940. When World War II began, the love of her life, Anthony Finnegan, an Irish Immigrant, joined the U.S. Marine Corp and fought on the front lines of battle in the Pacific theater. Martha became a secretary at the Newark shipyards, helping America's war effort from her desk. Their love continued to grow despite the miles and time that separated them. They were married shortly after Anthony's return from war in 1946.



In 1966, they moved to Port Charlotte with their 5 children. They started with nothing and built several successful businesses. They epitomized the American Dream. Martha was an American Patriot and she loved her country.



Martha was a silent philanthropist. She was one of the first benefactors of St. Charles Borromeo Church and School and Fawcett Memorial Hospital. A lifelong friend of law enforcement, she was a patron of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches. The Florida Sheriffs Association awarded her a Lifetime Honorary Membership for her decades of support. She was a founding member of STOP (Stop Turning Out Prisoners), the grassroots organization that tackled the early release crisis in state prisons and spearheaded the STOP law, which has made Florida a safer place to live and raise families.



She contributed to numerous organizations and helped many friends through difficult times. Her favorite charities included the Humane Society, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, the World Wildlife Fund, Father Flanagan's Boys Home, the Animal Welfare League, The National WWII Museum, The Nature Conservancy, the Crazy Horse Memorial, St. Labre Indian School (a Roman Catholic Institution for Native American youth), and the KNOM Radio Mission in Alaska (the oldest Catholic news station in America; it reaches people who live solitary lives in the bush).



She was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church. She served as a volunteer "gray lady" (school nurse) at St. Charles School in the 1960s & 1970s. Martha was the "Cookie Mom" for the Girl Scouts and a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. She supported the Port Charlotte Bandits football team and their Cheerleaders. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles (FOE 3296).



Martha Finnegan supported the National Park Service and visited many parks with her children and grandchildren. She traveled extensively in the United States.



Her favorite places were Kauai and the Florida Keys.



Her smile could light up a room and her laugh was infectious. Her wisdom, Irish wit and kindness brought joy to those around her. Martha celebrated her life just last month with over 100 of her friends and family members who gathered at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club to wish her a Happy 95th Birthday. She thoroughly enjoyed every moment.



Martha Finnegan knew how to live a fun, exciting, and fulfilling Christian life. She made a difference in many peoples' lives.



She was pre-deceased by her husband, Anthony Finnegan, her parents, Fred & Martha Siegle, her brother Fred Siegle Jr. & sister-in-law Gay, her sister Evelyn Reto & brother-in-law Joe Reto, her son Timothy Finnegan & daughter-in-law Colleen Sheehan Finnegan.



She is survived by her son Michael Finnegan and his wife Doreen, her daughter and caregiver Kathleen and her husband Dr. John Aimino, her daughter Mary and her husband Mike Brower, and son Patrick Finnegan.



She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Shannon and her husband Ryan Johansen, Sean Finnegan and his wife Dr. Lindsey Finnegan, Ryan Finnegan and his wife Cristina. Erin and her husband Scott Booher, Nico Aimino, Kimberly Brower, Bryan Finnegan, Christopher Brower, Jennifer Brower, Jason Finnegan and Joshua Finnegan.



Martha is also survived by 11 great grandchildren: Colleen Johansen, Charlie Johansen, Evelyn Finnegan, Morgan Finnegan, Brooks Finnegan, Mikaela Martin, David Wells, Anthony Finnegan, Aiden Finnegan, Christian Brower, Casey Brower, Claire Brower, and Caitlyn Brower.



She will be dearly missed by her sister-in-law Honey Finnegan, her Godson Bobby Reto & his wife Mary, her "Hawaiian daughter" Louise Hanaoka and her husband, Mike Gandy, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews. Countless friends, both old and new, and from near and far, will miss Martha Finnegan, a beautiful person who made the world a better place.



Flowers are appreciated (and will be shared with nursing home residents after the service), or donations can be made in Martha's Memory to any of the charities listed above. Funeral services will be handled by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21st from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Borrromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte on March 22nd at 1pm. Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries