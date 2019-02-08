|
|
Mary Lou O'Neill of North Port, FL passed away on February 5, 2019. She was 96.
Mary Lou was born on Aug. 20, 1922 in Houston, Mo. She served in the United States Woman's Army Core and was honored the American Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of North Port.
Mary Lou is survived by two sons, John R. O'Neill Jr of McKees Rocks, PA and Thomas K O'Neill of North Port, FL.
She is predeceased by first husband, John R. O'Neill Sr, second husband, Frank Gleason; four siblings, Charles Davis, John Davis, Erman McGibney, and Ruth Mae Castleman.
A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 4PM followed by a visitation at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S Biscayne Blvd, North Port, FL 34287.
To leave a special condolence for the family or to share a memory of Mary Lou please visit the online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com