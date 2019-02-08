Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
5900 S Biscayne Blvd
North Port, FL
Mary Lou O'Neill Obituary
Mary Lou O'Neill of North Port, FL passed away on February 5, 2019. She was 96.

Mary Lou was born on Aug. 20, 1922 in Houston, Mo. She served in the United States Woman's Army Core and was honored the American Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of North Port.

Mary Lou is survived by two sons, John R. O'Neill Jr of McKees Rocks, PA and Thomas K O'Neill of North Port, FL.

She is predeceased by first husband, John R. O'Neill Sr, second husband, Frank Gleason; four siblings, Charles Davis, John Davis, Erman McGibney, and Ruth Mae Castleman.

A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 4PM followed by a visitation at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S Biscayne Blvd, North Port, FL 34287.

