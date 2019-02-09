Services Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM 6250 Midnight Pass Road Sarasota , FL View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary Piotrowski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Louise Piotrowski

1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Louise "Lou" Piotrowski



October 10, 1947 - December 25, 2018



Mary Louise "Lou" Piotrowski, 71, of Englewood, FL, passed away on December 25, 2018. Lou was born at St Mary's Hospital in East St. Louis, Illinois to Helen and Robert Hanna on October 10, 1947. She was a graduate of Southern Illinois University (SIU), where she obtained a bachelor's degree in education. SIU is also where Lou met her future husband, Dr. Kenneth Piotrowski. They were married in Chicago, IL on July 4, 1969 and started a family, having two sons Kenn and Kier. Lou taught second and fourth grades before their family decided to take a chance and relocate to Sarasota, FL in 1973, where her husband Ken established his medical practice, and Lou traveled many paths. She obtained her contractor's license, attaining the highest score on the contractor's exam, and collaborated with her best friend Francine in forming Siesta Key Design Associates. Together they designed and built many unique homes up and down the key and across Sarasota. Lou worked for the Sarasota County School system in many roles and was a passionate advocate for all people to have the opportunity to engage in full and joyful lives, and she fought especially hard for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She oversaw the growth and development of the local Sarasota chapter of Special Olympics, from a fledgling organization, to the robust program it remains today. Lou was a Luffing Lassie with the Sailing Squadron in Sarasota, she was a swim teacher, a coach, a role model and a mentor. She served on many Boards and Councils both for Sarasota County and the State of Florida. Lou and Ken headed north to Gainesville, FL in 1998, for Ken to pursue a job with Tacachale, a state hospital for developmentally disabled individuals, where they happily lived until 2012. Subsequently they returned to Florida's southwest coast settling in Englewood, FL to once again live on the beach, and be closer to their granddaughter, Ella. Lou traveled the world and while she was indeed a woman always on the go, she also believed in savoring sunsets, playing cards and board games, kayaking, camping, walking the beach, going to the theater, engaging with art exhibitions, exploring museums, supporting local arts in the community, shopping local, cooking, reading and spending quality time with her family and friends.



Lou was beautiful, inside and out - she was a strong woman with a gentle soul - she fully embraced living life as an adventure, on her terms, in the most powerful and yet serene way. Lou was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Kenneth Piotrowski, her father Robert Hanna and her brother Robert Hanna, Jr.. Lou is survived by her mother, Helen Hanna, her sons, Kenn and Kier Piotrowski, her nephew and niece, Doug Hanna and Julie Crask, and her beloved granddaughter Ella Piotrowski.



A celebration of life will be held,



Thursday February 28th



5:00-7:00 pm



6250 Midnight Pass Road



