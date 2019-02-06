Marylin L. O'Brien, May 5, 1934



- January 6, 2019.



Marilyn O'Brien, 84, beloved wife of James J O'Brien Jr., passed away January 6, 2019. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Leo R. Quinn and Mary M. (Gilfillan) Quinn. Marylin lived in Forestdale, RI before moving to Rotonda West, FL in 2011. She graduated from Elmhurst Academy in Providence, RI in 1951, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Regis College in Weston, MA. She taught in both Watertown and Northbridge Junior High Schools in Massachusetts. She was secretary for the Board of Directors of the former North Smithfield, RI Ambulance and Rescue Association. She was a longtime member of the St. John's church in Slatersville, RI where she taught Christian Doctrine. Marylin and Jim married on July 1, 1961 and had a wonderful life together traveling the world. Jim was her loving caregiver for the final four years of her illness. They are members of the St. Raphael's Church in Englewood. FL.



In addition to her husband, Marylin is survived by daughters, Kim M. O'Brien (Fredericks) of Rotonda West and MaryAnn O'Brien-Lento of New Orleans, as well as two grandchildren, Brittany M. Fredericks and John T. Fredericks IV of Rotonda.



Memorial services will be private. Memorial donations in her name can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 1158 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33952



