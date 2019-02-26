|
Millie Davies, 79, of Punta Gorda passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was the daughter of George and Helen Fletcher, born March 6, 1939 in Weymouth, MA. Millie and her husband, Thom, came to Punta Gorda on 2004 from Scituate, MA where she was the Assistant Tax for 30 years. They have enjoyed living in Windmill Village. Millie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Scituate, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda. Millie enjoyed boating and dancing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Millie will be greatly missed by her husband of 60+ years, Thom; daughters, Linda, Sue, and Pam; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.