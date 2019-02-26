Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Millie Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millie Davies


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Millie Davies Obituary
Millie Davies, 79, of Punta Gorda passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was the daughter of George and Helen Fletcher, born March 6, 1939 in Weymouth, MA. Millie and her husband, Thom, came to Punta Gorda on 2004 from Scituate, MA where she was the Assistant Tax for 30 years. They have enjoyed living in Windmill Village. Millie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Scituate, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda. Millie enjoyed boating and dancing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Millie will be greatly missed by her husband of 60+ years, Thom; daughters, Linda, Sue, and Pam; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now