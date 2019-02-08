Pamela Washburn Nickerson, 65, of North Port, Florida died on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer that never diminished her spirit or determination to conquer the disease.



Pam was born in Portland, Maine on March 8,1953 and moved to Florida in 2005.



She graduated from Lasell College in Newton, Massachusetts and went on to become a preschool educator in her hometown of Cape Elizabeth, Maine. After moving to Florida she was employed by Davidson Insulation and Acoustics and most recently retired, in 2016, from Millennium Physicians Group, North Port.



Pamela is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Nickerson; granddaughter, Cassidy Morgan; her partner, Charles Freeman; her sister, Katharine Blake; and brother, William Nickerson.



A celebration of Pam's life will be held at a later date.



Charles and her family would like to thank Florida Cancer, Tidewell Hospice, and Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center for the compassion and care they showed to Pam.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer at www.letswinpc/org/donate in Pam's name. Read More Listen to Obituary