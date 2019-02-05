On January 30, 2019, at Harbor Health Center in Port Charlotte, FL, Phyllis Sawyer New-musician, artist, mother, wife, and friend-came to the end of a rich life. Phyllis was born March 24, 1921, in Algona, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Beata Sawyer. Phyllis had fond memories of wandering for hours alone in the woods, climbing trees, and ice skating.



Along with nature, a lifetime love was playing the clarinet. In addition to being in the Algona High School Band (where she is pretty sure that she never achieved first chair simply because of her gender!), Phyllis performed in bands throughout her life, only retiring her clarinet in the last decade.



After attending the University of Minnesota for several years, Phyllis got married and had two children-Michael and Miriam "Mickie." Following a divorce, she married Horace "Bill" New in 1948, who adopted both children. They had a third child, Richard "Casey," and the family lived on a farm in Nevada, IA. Bill was an innovator whose approach to farming attracted international visitors and invitations that allowed the couple to travel extensively. In 1980, they hosted the Farm Progress Show, a major agricultural event. In 1985, they moved to the northwest corner of Spain where Bill, accompanied by his son Casey, worked on a soybean project. Phyllis played the clarinet with "La Banda de Pontevedra"--the first female to play in the band. It took a while for many members of the band to accept her, but they all appreciated her musical abilities.



Phyllis and Bill moved to Punta Gorda, FL, in the late 1980s where she performed with The Charlotte County Concert Band. Following Bill's death in 2000, she moved to Southport Square. In addition to music, Phyllis has been a lifelong artist. She had a batik studio in the basement of her farmhouse and has painted animals and landscapes in recent decades. She also took pride in being a good and loyal friend.



In addition to her two living children and their spouses, Mickie and Terry Sexsmith and Casey and Terry New, Phyllis leaves behind four grandchildren, Jennifer New, Chris Sexsmith, Haley New, and Casey New, Jr., and two great grandchildren, Isabella and Tobias Epstein.



--



"There are moments that cry out to be fulfilled. Like, telling someone you love them. ... There is nothing more pathetic than caution when headlong might save a life, even, possibly, your own."



Mary Oliver Read More Listen to Obituary