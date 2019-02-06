|
|
Raymond D. Hall, 84 of Port Charlotte passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was born in Jellico, TN. on January 19, 1935 to parents Raymond and Jean Hall. Raymond was a retired police officer from the NYCPD in the 78th pct. and moved to the area in 1988 from Mineola, NY. While in charlotte county he worked for the Charlotte County School Board and retired in 1999. Raymond attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and enjoyed fishing and especially taking cruises with his wife of 44 years, Margaret Hall.
Raymond will be greatly missed by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Susan (Charles) Jacobs; sons, Robert Hall; Raymond Hall II; grandchildren, Brian Jacobs; Zachary Jacobs; Kaylee Hall; and Elle Hall. He is preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Eugene Hall.
Services for Raymond will be held 11:00am, February 12, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.