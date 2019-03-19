Robert J. Flor, 70, of Englewood passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.



Born on May 27, 1948 in Staten Island, New York to the late Richard and Catherine (Roam) Flor; he served in the US Navy on the USS Shenandoah. A resident of Charlotte County for thirteen years coming from Staten Island; he was in law enforcement with the NYPD maritime division before being employed by the Staten Island Ferry as the Terminal Supervisor up until his retirement.



An avid fisherman and a licensed boat captain, he was a member of the Ocean Yacht Club in Staten Island, Florida Retired Law Enforcement of Port Charlotte, and the Tin Can Sailors of Venice.



Survivors include his loving wife of twenty-five years: Diane M. Flor; daughter: Nicole and her husband James Paniagua of Port Charlotte, Florida; one sister: Diane Wasilewski of Englewood, Florida; two sister-in-law's; one brother-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2 PM until service time at 3:30 PM at the Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood 34224.



You may share a memory with the Flor family at www.englewoodfh.com Read More Listen to Obituary