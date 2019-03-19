Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Flor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Flor


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. Flor Obituary
Robert J. Flor, 70, of Englewood passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Born on May 27, 1948 in Staten Island, New York to the late Richard and Catherine (Roam) Flor; he served in the US Navy on the USS Shenandoah. A resident of Charlotte County for thirteen years coming from Staten Island; he was in law enforcement with the NYPD maritime division before being employed by the Staten Island Ferry as the Terminal Supervisor up until his retirement.

An avid fisherman and a licensed boat captain, he was a member of the Ocean Yacht Club in Staten Island, Florida Retired Law Enforcement of Port Charlotte, and the Tin Can Sailors of Venice.

Survivors include his loving wife of twenty-five years: Diane M. Flor; daughter: Nicole and her husband James Paniagua of Port Charlotte, Florida; one sister: Diane Wasilewski of Englewood, Florida; two sister-in-law's; one brother-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2 PM until service time at 3:30 PM at the Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood 34224.

You may share a memory with the Flor family at www.englewoodfh.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now