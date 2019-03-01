|
|
Robert "Bob" M. Cavanagh, 71, of Port Charlotte, Florida died on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at home.
Bob was born Sept. 11, 1947 in New York, New York to the Arthur Francis and Agnes (Howard) Cavanagh.
He moved to Port Charlotte in 2000. Bob was a former telephone operations manager and retired from the Wal-Mart Distribution Center, Arcadia, FL as a maintenance supervisor. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Elizabeth "Carol" Cavanagh of Port Charlotte;
father, Arthur Francis Cavanagh of New York; brothers, James and Kevin Cavanagh of
New York; sisters, Diane Raftery and Colleen Gerard of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit online to extend condolences to the family. Private arrangements by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.