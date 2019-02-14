Robert S. Rand, 81, of Punta Gorda, FL. died on February 8, 2019 after a short illness. He was born July 14, 1937 to Philip and Mary Rand of Augusta, Maine.



He is a 1955 graduate of Cony High School in Augusta. In 1959 he graduated from Rensselear Polytechnic Institute of Troy, N.Y. with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduation he served as electrical engineer and E-division officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS YORTOWN CVS10 home ported in Long Beach, California. Following the Navy he was employed by Bailey Meter Company in Wickliffe, Ohio in 1962. He was a field engineer doing major control system start- ups for steam power plants. In 1969 he became part of the nuclear power development program at the Babcock and Wilcox Nuclear Facility in Lynchburg, Virginia. From 1971 - 1974 he was the start up engineer at the Metropolitan Edison Company Three Mile Island Unit 1 in Pennsylvania. Later he worked as an application engineer until his retirement in 2002. Bailey Meter Company was purchased by several companies over the years so also had many name changes.



Bob and his wife, Maureen, have resided in Punta Gorda Isles since his retirement and attended the First United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association and very active with the Fishing Club and the Floridians.



Bob's favorite hobby was gardening of fruits, vegetables and flowers including orchids. He loved sharing the extra plants that he had grown from seed, as well as the produce with friends and neighbors.



Bob leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Maureen; son, James; daughter Carol (Jim) Sawchik; granddaughters, Christine (Anthony) DeWulf; Jacqueline Sawchik, Katherine Sawchik, Madison Rand; brother David Rand.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda at 507 West Marion Ave. at 1:00 on Friday February 15, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte. Read More Listen to Obituary