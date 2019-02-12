Home

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:30 PM
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church
21075 Quesada Avenue
Port Charlotte, FL
1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald C. Miller Obituary
Ronald "Ronnie" C. Miller, 56, of Port Charlotte, Florida was called to home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte.

Ronnie was a lifelong resident of Charlotte County and was a graduate of Charlotte High School class of 1980. Ronnie spent many of his working years, working for his families construction business and also spent some time as an insurance adjuster. Ronnie was also one of the founding board members of the Charlotte County Fair Association. Ronnie loved playing the banjo and was a skilled woodworker and taxidermist, he also had a passion for grilling outside and fishing. Ronnie was caring and dependable, his wit and humor were contagious. Ronnie was the type of person who would help anyone who needed it. Most of all, Ronnie was dedicated to his loving family and will be greatly missed.

Ronnie is survived by his life partner, Jackie Cummins of Port Charlotte, Florida; two brothers, Dave Miller and Mark (Frances) Miller both of Punta Gorda, Florida. He is also survived by two step-sons, Sean (Vicki) Bryan of Arcadia, Florida and Chad (Kristi) Bryan of Eustis, FL; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George Nelson Miller; and a brother George Miller.

A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 3 pm at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church 21075 Quesada Avenue Port Charlotte, FL. Interment private.

Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home Arcadia, FL is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences maybe made at pongerkaysgrady.com
